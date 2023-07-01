10 weekend events in Northern California: July 23-24

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you think vintage fashion, jazz nights, or a peach festival sound fun, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weather this weekend heats back up, reaching highs in the low 100s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends and family members, or even go solo, but head out and enjoy.

Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some events for your weekend!

Feast on the sweet taste of fresh peaches, peach ice cream, peach donuts, peach pies, peach lemonade, peach hard cider, peach sangria, peach pastries and much more! Come and celebrate the harvest of this peachy keen summertime fruit.

7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24

Located at Apple Hill (2952 Carson Road, Placerville)

Organized by Boa Vista Apple Farms

More information about this event HERE.

Concerts in the Park returns this summer, and the Groove Thang Band plans to make their mark! Bring your friends, family, blankets and lawn chairs to this free concert, chill out and jam out.

5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Located at the Daniel Bishop Memorial Pavilion in Carmichael Park (5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael)

Organized by Carmichael Park

More information about this event HERE.

Over 90 vendors selling everything from vintage fashion, rare sneakers, hype fashion, local brands, arts and crafts, home goods, and of course food from Sacramento's best food trucks and food vendors.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Located at Diamond Autosport (912 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Fly Market By FVME

More information about this event HERE.

Come and enjoy live music from Ryan Cassata, DJ Subeaux, and Silliness, bring your own everything, and make friends! Chill at Southside Park with Sacramento's queer community.

4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Erin Mahoney and Zaheer Subeaux

More information about this event HERE.

Watch a mix of unique, diverse music and entertainment as Lions of the North, Island of Black & White, and Clark Halyn take the stage at the Fountains!

5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Located at The Fountains at Roseville (1012 Galleria Blvd., Roseville)

Organized by The Fountains at Roseville

Grab your favorite workout attire and head down to The Old Sugar Mill for some food trucks, fitness, and fun! There will be yoga sessions, bottomless mimosas, paint and sips, a self-care market, music by DJ Stace, and more.

This event is to create an opportunity for networking while providing a space that uplifts women through shared cultural experiences. This year’s theme is The Art of Networking: Celebrating Culture & Community. There will be music by DJ Genectixx, brunch with mimosas, vendors, prizes and more!

Dress up and enjoy a night filled with jazz and pizzazz! There will be delicious food, beautiful people, and free jazz music by Darlene and Friends under the stars for The Original House of Soul's Summer Concert Series.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Located at The Original House of Soul (1716 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by The Original House of Soul

Meet up with some neighbors for fresh produce, shopping, eating, and a morning full of good vibes. There will be local farmers, artisans, chefs, food trucks, live music, and lots of local fun!

Join Black businesses, entrepreneurs, and real estate agents for brunch, networking, and fun! There will be good vibes, food, drinks, games, learning materials, and more.

J.J. Pfister will be celebrating its 5th Anniversary with a carnival-themed party – and the whole family is invited! There will be live music, carnival games, raffles, BBQ and craft cocktails.

