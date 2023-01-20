10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 21-22

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! If comedy nights, a horror film festival, or even a sportsman expo sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!
This weekend's weather warms up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-50s and a north-northwestern breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events. This is the first sunny weekend of the year, so enjoy it!
At this Lunar New Year festival, you can expect chicken dumpling cooking classes, a dinner banquet, games, raffles, music and community.
- 12:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
- Located at Davis Community Church (412 C St., Davis)
- Organized by Intercultural Mosaics
- More information about this event HERE.
One of California's largest sportsmen expo with hundreds of exhibitors selling fishing and hunting products, boats, ATVs and campers. There will also be free, expert-led seminars and even a Youth Fair that offers free activities for kids!
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
- Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by International Sportsmen's Expo
- More information about this event HERE.
The 16th annual Horror Film Festival is back, and features dozens of carefully curated horror short films, special guests and horror-inspired performances by the area's best performance artists!
- 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
- Located at The Colonial Theatre (3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Horror Film Festival
- More information about this event HERE.
Calling all couples, it's time to plan your wedding! This expo will be the perfect opportunity to meet with wedding professionals for one day, at one location to answer all of your wedding planning questions and plan a beautiful wedding day.
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
- Located at Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel (1230 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by International Wedding Festival
- More information about this event HERE.
At this Comic Convention expect all your favorite characters, heroes, villains, manga, comics and more as well as special guests and even a cosplay contest, so come dressed to impress!
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
- Located at The Emory Hall (1028 W Yosemite Ave., Manteca)
- Organized by Ohana Comic Con
- More information about this event HERE.
Calling all photographers, videographers and content creators! There will be all types of photographic gear such as film cameras, digital cameras, movie cameras, lighting gear, darkroom equipment, photo books, etc.
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
- Located at Two Rivers Cider Company (4311 Attawa Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Two Rivers Cider Company
- More information about this event HERE.
On The Low is a fun and intimate night of feel-good love songs with a fusion of Afro-Caribbean sounds to have you dancing and lost in the music all night long! There will be DJ sets by Aramii and Brayo the DJ to keep the energy high and the vibes right the entire night.
- 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
- Located at The Starlet Room (2708 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Irie Nights
- More information about this event HERE.
Shop over 90 vendors selling everything from vintage fashion, rare sneakers, hype fashion, local brands, arts and crafts, home goods and, of course, food! The Fly Market features a free raffle and contest for prizes and some of the area's best DJ's in the mix all day long.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22
- Located at Track 7 Brewing Company (826 Professor Ln., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Fly Market
- More information about this event HERE.
A performing arts showcase of our connection to mother earth! Ode to Earth harnesses the power of the arts and opens our hearts to connect ourselves to one another and to our planet earth.
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Colonial Theatre (3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by 350 Sacramento
- More information about this event HERE.
Laugh the night away with comedians Dru Burks and Ricco Tha Great so come and support local talent!
- 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
- Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Guild Theater
- More information about this event HERE.
