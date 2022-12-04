10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.
This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with a slight southeast breeze and a 55% chance of rain.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these events for your first weekend in December.
An annual two-day celebration of the holidays featuring crafts, entertainment, food, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Enjoy performances by local artists, and shop festive swag or decorative wreaths.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4
- Located at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum (11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi)
- Organized by the San Joaquin County Historical Museum
- More information about this event HERE.
Experience thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkly ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transforming the zoo with some holiday spirit. There will be local caroling groups and musicians, and a miniature train providing special nighttime rides.
- 5 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary (403 Stafford St., Folsom)
- Organized by The Friends of the Folsom Zoo, Inc.
- More information about this event HERE.
An evening celebration of hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, a silent auction, opportunities to meet adoptable animals, photos on display of a “Dogs and Dancers” themed photoshoot, and much more.
- 6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter (3839 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Teaching Everyone Animals Matter
- More information about this event HERE.
Get ready for this transformation to a winter wonderland with sparkle lights, festive retro-garland, holiday music from local bands, school bands, and a tree lighting!
- 6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at the 10th Street Plaza (1002 10th St., Modesto)
- Organized by Rockin' Holiday
- More information about this event HERE.
Grab your skates and grab a gift at this winter wonderland market. Enjoy your favorite winter activity while shopping a variety of makers and retailers. This is the perfect time to grab those gifts while supporting talented local artists!
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at Ali Youssefi Square (705 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink
- More information about this event HERE.
PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter
Come and celebrate the holiday with families, friends and neighbors! Shop for special gifts in the Vendor Village, skate on the ice rink, bounce on the holiday bounce houses, play games at holiday carnival booths, and even meet Santa.
- 3 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at District 56 (8230 Civic Center Dr. Suite #100, Elk Grove)
- Organized by the City of Elk Grove
- More information about this event HERE.
Shop over 200 artisan crafters, listen to local artists and musicians, enjoy coffee, food vendors, and merchants selling unique, quality, handmade items.
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
- Located at the Folsom Historic District (905 Leidesdorff St., Folsom)
- Organized by Folsom Historic District
- More information about this event HERE.
A new cereal bar and café will be hosting its grand opening this weekend and you're invited! It's a "pajama jam," so get dressed in your stylish most comfy pj's and enjoy some sweet treats.
A free, family-friendly event featuring selfies with Santa, cookie decorating with Insomnia Cookies, music, DJs, Christmas carolers and a drone light show.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at the Downtown Commons DOCO (405 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by DOCO Sacramento
- More information about this event HERE.
Join the festivities featuring lighted boats, live music, and more. Get the chance to take pictures with Santa and end the night with an evening-lit boat parade on the waterfront. Bundle up and be a part of this wonderful family event.
- 5 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Located at Weber Point at the Downtown Waterfront (221 N Center St., Stockton)
- Organized by the Stockton Yacht Club
- More information about this event HERE.
Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Hmong community celebrates the new year in Sacramento