11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!
This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these events!
Time to put on those racing shoes and run for the holidays at this year's Santa Hustle! Run or walk either the 5k, half marathon, or kids dash and enjoy the magic of the community.
- 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
- Located at Vernon Street Town Square (311 Vernon St., Roseville)
- Organized by Santa Hustle Race Series, LLC
- More information about this event HERE.
Enjoy throwback R&B sounds from artists and musicians such as Ice Cube, Too Short, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, MC Magic, Amanda Perez and others who will be performing in the heart of Sacramento for one night only!
- 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- Located at The Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)
- Organized by V101.1 and Pacific Concert Group
- More information about this event HERE.
A teen production dedicated to the experience of loss and grief where young adults will address how to deal with the loss of a loved one, grief and emotion through creative and professional dancing, singing and poetry.
- 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
- Located at The Sacramento Youth Center (1901 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Stoop and The Sacramento Youth Center
- More information about this event HERE.
A fun and free event for kids of all ages featuring pictures with Black Santa and children's activities, a kid's play area with local vendors, face painting, a jump house and holiday treats!
Celebrate the holidays and check out carnival games and crafts, hot latkes and donuts, an authentic Israeli food court, face painting, a menorah workshop and competition and make your own Chanukah candles!
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
- Located at The Palladio at Broadstone (430 Palladio Pkwy #1601, Folsom)
- Organized by the Chabad Jewish Community Center
- More information about this event HERE.
Support local vendors at this craft fair featuring handmade arts and crafts by Native American artisans, Native dancers, youth activities, games and prizes and a performance by Otsigeya, an award-winning group of Cherokee women singers.
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- Located at Creative Connections Arts Academy High School (6444 Walerga Rd., North Highlands)
- Organized by Twin Rivers Unified School District
- More information about this event HERE.
Get dressed up and enjoy some brunch food and roller-skating! There will be food vendors including 1837vegan and Crazy Rabbit Kitchen and all proceeds benefit the animals at Only Sunshine Sanctuary, so it's skating and eating for a good cause.
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
- Located at The Rink (2900 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Only Sunshine Sanctuary
- More information about this event HERE.
Shop over 80 local artists and crafters and enjoy live music and entertainment, kids' crafts, photo opportunities and much more to get you in the holiday spirit!
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11
- Located at Folsom Community Center (52 Natoma St., Folsom)
- Organized by Kathy Jesmont
- More information about this event HERE.
After a three-year hiatus, it's back! Enjoy musical performances from a full professional orchestra, along with a candlelit procession and an audience sing-along. Enjoy all the holiday hits!
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- Located at Memorial Auditorium (1515 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate the Pawlidays by giving back to the animals while you sip, savor and shop this holiday season! There will be drink and food specials, shopping discounts and holiday activity stations at each Pup Crawl stop.
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- Located at Truitt Bark Park (1818 Q St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento SPCA
- More information about this event HERE.
Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Sacramento Chapter invites you to join them for their 5th Annual Cookies and Cocoa with Santa. This free community event has fun for all ages with free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free books, free STEM activities, of course, free cookies and cocoa!
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- Located at the Center of Praise Legacy Center (2324 L St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Jack and Jill of America Inc, Sacramento Chapter
- More information about this event HERE.
