11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!

This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these events!

Time to put on those racing shoes and run for the holidays at this year's Santa Hustle! Run or walk either the 5k, half marathon, or kids dash and enjoy the magic of the community.

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Located at Vernon Street Town Square (311 Vernon St., Roseville)

Organized by Santa Hustle Race Series, LLC

More information about this event HERE.

Heyyy! Atlantic City, Smokies, and Roseville - you ready to jingle all the way? Santa is coming and he is running to your town in TWO days! #letshustle #santahustle #santahustleraceseries Posted by Santa Hustle Series on Friday, December 9, 2022

Enjoy throwback R&B sounds from artists and musicians such as Ice Cube, Too Short, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, MC Magic, Amanda Perez and others who will be performing in the heart of Sacramento for one night only!

7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Located at The Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)

Organized by V101.1 and Pacific Concert Group

More information about this event HERE.

31 days Sacramento, Tickets are NOW ON SALE >> https://bit.ly/V1011HolidayJam for the @v1011sacramento #HolidayJam... Posted by Pacific Concert Group on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

A teen production dedicated to the experience of loss and grief where young adults will address how to deal with the loss of a loved one, grief and emotion through creative and professional dancing, singing and poetry.

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Located at The Sacramento Youth Center (1901 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by The Stoop and The Sacramento Youth Center

More information about this event HERE.

A fun and free event for kids of all ages featuring pictures with Black Santa and children's activities, a kid's play area with local vendors, face painting, a jump house and holiday treats!

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Located at Underground Books (2814 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by St. HOPE

More information about this event HERE.

Join St. HOPE at 40 Acres and Underground Books tomorrow for this fun event for kids of all ages! Unfortunately, we had... Posted by St. HOPE on Friday, December 9, 2022

Celebrate the holidays and check out carnival games and crafts, hot latkes and donuts, an authentic Israeli food court, face painting, a menorah workshop and competition and make your own Chanukah candles!

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Located at The Palladio at Broadstone (430 Palladio Pkwy #1601, Folsom)

Organized by the Chabad Jewish Community Center

More information about this event HERE.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Support local vendors at this craft fair featuring handmade arts and crafts by Native American artisans, Native dancers, youth activities, games and prizes and a performance by Otsigeya, an award-winning group of Cherokee women singers.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Located at Creative Connections Arts Academy High School (6444 Walerga Rd., North Highlands)

Organized by Twin Rivers Unified School District

More information about this event HERE.

Be a part of the All Nations Native American Craft Fair this Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Creative Connections... Posted by Twin Rivers Unified School District on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Get dressed up and enjoy some brunch food and roller-skating! There will be food vendors including 1837vegan and Crazy Rabbit Kitchen and all proceeds benefit the animals at Only Sunshine Sanctuary, so it's skating and eating for a good cause.

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Located at The Rink (2900 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Only Sunshine Sanctuary

More information about this event HERE.

We are having another Skate 'N' Brunch THIS SUNDAY. Join us for skating and brunching! Tickets include entry to the... Posted by Only Sunshine Sanctuary on Friday, December 9, 2022

Shop over 80 local artists and crafters and enjoy live music and entertainment, kids' crafts, photo opportunities and much more to get you in the holiday spirit!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11

Located at Folsom Community Center (52 Natoma St., Folsom)

Organized by Kathy Jesmont

More information about this event HERE.

Tomorrow is the day --- Come shop with us at the 12 Days of Christmas Market event. Despite the rain and wind over 85... Posted by Kathy Jesmont on Friday, December 9, 2022

After a three-year hiatus, it's back! Enjoy musical performances from a full professional orchestra, along with a candlelit procession and an audience sing-along. Enjoy all the holiday hits!

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Located at Memorial Auditorium (1515 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra

More information about this event HERE.

It’s almost here! Only 2 days until the SCSO “Home for the Holidays” Concert, happening this Saturday, Dec 10th at... Posted by Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Celebrate the Pawlidays by giving back to the animals while you sip, savor and shop this holiday season! There will be drink and food specials, shopping discounts and holiday activity stations at each Pup Crawl stop.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Located at Truitt Bark Park (1818 Q St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento SPCA

More information about this event HERE.





Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Sacramento Chapter invites you to join them for their 5th Annual Cookies and Cocoa with Santa. This free community event has fun for all ages with free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free books, free STEM activities, of course, free cookies and cocoa!

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Located at the Center of Praise Legacy Center (2324 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Jack and Jill of America Inc, Sacramento Chapter

More information about this event HERE.

We are just a few days away. We can’t wait to see you. Get your tickets today 🎅🏿🎄🤶🏿🍪☕️ Posted by Jack and Jill of America Inc, Sacramento Chapter on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!