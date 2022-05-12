10 weekend events happening in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether its jazz music, grilled cheese or lowrider car shows, there's a little something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.
Now that the springtime showers have passed, the weekend weather will reach the 90s with a light breeze, so there's plenty of reason to head outside and enjoy these weekend events.
Get your New Years' resolutions back in order by going to the Vegan Food Festival! This is a healthy living food and music event filled with food, snacks, pastries, drinks, and more and all healthy! There will also be cooking demonstrations and guest speakers.
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15
- Located on Capitol Mall in Downtown Sacramento
- Organized by the Sacramento Vegan Food Festival
This is a two-day celebration of Stockton's diverse culture featuring arts and crafts, cultural performances and a wide variety of music including sounds from the Ohio Players, arts and more!
It wouldn't be a flavor fest without good food and good flavors, so there will be over 30 food and drink vendors and culinary demonstrations.
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15
- Located at Weber Point Event Center (221 N Center St., Stockton)
- Organized by Stockton Flavor Fest and Visit Stockton
A full weekend dedicated to grilled cheese! They've paired their grilled cheese with everything from craft beer to bounce houses, so there's something for everyone.
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14;11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15
- Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival
This is a concert to bring communities together and celebrate Sacramento’s historical association with jazz. Leon Guidry will be the host and emcee and Niki Harris will be the special guest artist. Various jazz musicians including the All Star Band will be making all of the best noise at Cesar Chavez Plaza. There will also be local vendors and local talent.
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14
- Located at Cesar Chavez Park (910 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the California Black Chamber of Commerce
It's returned! Country in the Park will have live performances outside and under the stars from Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, and more! Also, enjoy entertainment ranging from a rock wall to lounges with pool tables and games and food trucks.
- 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15
- Located at Miller Lite Grandstand at Cal Expo and State Fair (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Cal Expo State Fair and New Country 105.1
'Small world. Big party.' This is a festival celebrating ethnic and diverse communities. There will be music, dancing, camel riding, henna tattoos, piñatas, arts and crafts, international food and more! There will also be a unique wine-tasting experience for adults called "Wines of the World.”
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14
- Located at Village Green Park (3141 Bridgeway Drive, Rancho Cordova)
- Organized by the Cordova Community Council
This is the first-ever Pakistan Cultural Festival in Roseville! This is an opportunity to experience the authentic culture, food, handicrafts, music, dances, clothing and jewelry of Pakistan. There will also be a Sufi concert, folk dances and banjo.
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14
- Located at Vernon Street Town Square (311 Vernon St., Roseville)
- Organized by Sacramento Pakistan Festival
A once-a-year drag brunch gala extravaganza! Party with a purpose and enjoy a scrumptious plated brunch served right to you, ranging from egg soufflé and a stack of bacon to roasted Yukon and yam hash. There will also be live and silent auctions and games.
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15
- Located at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium (1515 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center
There will be hundreds of cars like lowriders, imports, motorcycles and more. Brenton Wood and other entertainers will be taking center stage.
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15
- Located at the Yolo County Fairgrounds (1250 Gum Ave., Woodland)
- Organized by StreetLow Magazine
Tacos, tacos, and more tacos! This event features music, food, a beer garden, cornhole, cards, vendors, a kid's area, a chihuahua beauty contest and more.
- 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14
- Located at Downtown Marysville (D St. & 3rd St., Marysville)
- Organized by Yuba Sutter Taco Festival and Visit Yuba Sutter
