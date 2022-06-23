10 weekend events in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a muddy obstacle course, a taco and margarita festival, maybe even a floating circus sound fun to you? If so, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.
The weather this weekend really shouts "Hello summer," reaching highs in the low 100s with a slight breeze, so gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head out and enjoy the official start of summer.
Whether you'd like to go out, stay in or a bit of both, here are some events for your weekend!
The Placer County Fair is back for the summer and ready to open its fairgrounds to all new and returning fairgoers! There will be carnival rides, tasty treats, livestock and entertainment including a BMX stunt team, a magic and comedy show and a two-woman aerial team from Canada.
- 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday, June 26
- Located at the Placer County Fairgrounds (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)
- Organized by the Placer County Fair
Folsom's annual parade showcases the people and the talent in Folsom. They have an assortment of entry participants including color guards, historic preservation organizations, vintage cars, activities, floats and entries from different Folsom neighborhoods, police and fire departments, and surprises!
- 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25
- Located on Sutter Street in Folsom
- Organized by Historic Folsom
Happy summer! This is a pop-up that features 40+ local artisans, crafters and makers showcasing handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath & body, and other specialty items. There will also be musical entertainment and other activities!
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25
- Located in the main plaza at the Downtown Commons (405 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by River City Marketplace and DOCO Sacramento
The Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5 km, 3.1 mile, obstacle mud run for women! This is strictly for princesses of all sizes, ages and fitness levels. They focus on fun, so get ready to run, walk, crawl, climb, slide, balance and laugh your way along the courses!
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25
- Located at Murieta Equestrian Center (7200 Lone Pine Dr., Rancho Murieta)
- Organized by the Muddy Princess Corporation
This free event is to celebrate Frida Kahlo and not only her work but for her stance on women empowerment. There will be food and drinks, musical performances, dancing, arts and crafts, DJs and fun!
- 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25
- Located at the Latino Center of Art & Culture (2700 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Latino Center of Art & Culture
The 14th Annual Curtis Fest Artisan Fair is back and happily set up under the shade of trees in the middle of Curtis Park. There will be over 70 vendors, food trucks and a day full of magic for the little ones. After the fair, grab a lawn chair or blanket and stay in the park for some live R&B, soul and funk music.
- 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, June 26
- Located at William Curtis Park (3349 W Curtis Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sierra 2 Center
A 2-day block party and music festival featuring sounds and performances that will rock the streets of Sacramento! Enjoy listening to vinyl-heavy blends of moody, atmospheric house and techno music with breakbeat, trip-hop and electro influences.
- 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday, June 25 and 2 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26
- Located at The Flamingo House Social Club (2315 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Flamingo House Social Club and Banana Sundaes
A three-day/four-night event featuring 75 dance workshops from internationally renowned instructors. Get ready to be an expert in salsa and bachata, and even round out your palette with fundamentals, hip-hop, lap dance, rueda, and cumbia with these workshops. After the fun, there's even more fun with outdoor parties, live performances, and dancing until 6 a.m.!
- 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. June 24 - 26
- Located at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sacramento (2001 Point W Way, Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Bachata & Salsa Festival
The perfect pairing, right? Come through and enjoy live music, pro wrestling, food trucks, restaurant pop-ups and a custom margarita menu! Grab a bite to eat, a drink to sip on and have some fun!
- Located at Heart Health Park (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Taco & Margarita Festival
Sacramento's first floating circus, FLOTSAM!, is a troupe of musicians, circus artists, and puppeteers traveling on a handmade raft, giving free performances in waterfront towns along the way, so just look for the unusual "boat" floating in the river!
- 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, June 26
- Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St. #200, Sacramento)
- Organized by Flotsam River Circus and Old Sacramento Waterfront
Come and attend Banes.co's very first Pride Market! This is an outdoor market has various food vendors, coffee, drinks and mocktails, along with 70+ artists and vendors, clothing, jewelry. Experience and support vendors that are a part of the queer, trans, disabled, femme, or BIPOC community.
Get ready to hear some of California's biggest comedians roast each other and laugh off of your chair! Might want to bring some water, the show might get heated, but all in good fun of course.
- 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, June 26
- Located at Punch Line Sacramento (2100 Arden Way, Sacramento)
- Organized by Punch Line Sacramento and Roast Battle Bay Area
