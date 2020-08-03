10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 20-21, 2022

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a hot wheel convention, a rib cookoff, or even a banana festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

A foodie-inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event. There will be over 150 vendors ranging from lobster pasta to mini donuts. These vendors plan to bring a variety of amazing foods, arts, crafts, games, and entertainment for the whole family.

1-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by FoodieLand Night Market and Cal Expo

More information about this event HERE.

A weekend full of banana foods, music, art, health, and family fun! This year's theme is Banana International, celebrating cultures in Asia, Africa, and the Americas that use the banana as a source of food, art, and culture.

10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Located at William Land Park (3800 W Land Park Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Banana Festival Sacramento and Night Market Series

More information about this event HERE.

Soul Fest ’22 is back, featuring live performances by The Whispers, Jeffrey Osborne, Alexander O’Neal, Cherrelle, Evelyn “Champagne” King and more. It's a gathering of soul legends in one fantastic summer show!

6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20

Located at the Thunder Valley Outdoor Amphitheater (2368 Athens Ave., Lincoln)

Organized by Thunder Valley Casino and Resort and WorldOne Presents

More information about this event HERE.

The Indian Association of Sacramento (IAS) is celebrating India’s 76th Independence Day (India Day) and all are welcome to celebrate! There will be an India Day Car Parade on Saturday followed by a get-together at the West Lawn of the Capitol Building. Sunday, or India Day, is a day that will showcase the diversified Indian heritage with a wide variety of regional languages, colorful costumes, cultural dances, music, food, stalls, and more.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21

Located at The University Union at Sac State (600 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Indian Association of Sacramento

More information about this event HERE

A weekend filled with hot wheels for all collectors, all kids, and all adults who want to embrace their inner child! Come enjoy car shows and vendors, a hot wheels play area, and even a cornhole tournament.

7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Located at Arden West Hilton Sacramento (220 Harvard St., Sacramento)

Organized by Weekend of Wheels

More information about this event HERE.

We are excited to have 3 special celebrity guests at our 2nd Annual Car Show this Saturday August 20th at the Arden West... Posted by Weekend of Wheels on Thursday, August 18, 2022

A two-day toy show, so come and check out over 100 tables of nothing but toys and meet the people and voices behind some of your favorite characters!

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21

Located at Arden West Hilton Sacramento (220 Harvard St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Toy Show

More information about this event HERE.

Check out this awesome Toy Show we are sponsoring in Sacramento with some really cool celebrity guests. You can get all the info at www.sactoyshow.com Posted by House of Toys on Friday, July 29, 2022

The sauciest event of the year with a rib cookoff, live music, and vendors selling both handmade and homemade items. The Vice Mayor of Rancho Cordova, Linda Budge, will be the emcee for the night so come enjoy good food and good community.

3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Located at the Rancho Cordova Moose Family Center (10124 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova)

Organized by Rancho Cordova Moose Family Center

More information about this event HERE.

Join your neighbors and community for a mural tour around Sacramento! All the murals visited were created as part of Wide Open Walls 2022. There will be background information and history on the pieces and the artists who created them. Take it at a casual pace, not a race and enjoy all of Sacramento's art.

8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Located at Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters (4749 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates

More information about this event HERE.

Come laugh out loud with some local and national comedians! Hosted by comedian Dru Burks, there will also be comedians Ace Mcallister, Alex Woody, and headliner Mario Hodge.

7-9 p.m. Saturday , Aug. 20

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Guild Theater

More information about this event HERE.

Tickets tickets tickets !!!!! Get your tickets now!!!! For this Saturday’s Comedy show with @mariohodgecomedy as your... Posted by Guild Theater on Monday, August 15, 2022

A new pop-up retail vendor location, this is a special grand opening that allows local entrepreneurs to utilize their space to support and grow their thriving businesses!

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Located at SacTown Collab Spot (2732 Marconi Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by SacTown Collab Spot

More information about this event HERE.

