10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a 20% chance of rain.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these weekend events.

This is a full LEGO Convention, festival, exhibition, and celebration for children and adult LEGO fans of all ages. There will be exhibits, vendors, demos, art, food and fun for the whole family. You can also meet the master builders and artists behind amazing LEGO creations.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Located at Placer Valley Event Center @The Grounds (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by The Brick Hutt

Come dressed like a fairytale princess or a comic book superhero. Wear your themed costumes, get your face painted, and skate with special guests; Elsa, Anna, Ghost Spider, and Spiderman

12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink (701 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Downtown Sacramento

A family-friendly event for the community to stroll under the twinkle lights in Downtown Lincoln and experience artisan vendors with handmade local and vintage items, street food, live music, shopping, and a wine and beer garden!

2 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at Downtown Lincoln (540 5th Street Lincoln)

Organized by Events by Mia G

Enjoy this free, family-friendly event featuring LED art installations, theme camps, an adult beverage station for those 21+, creation stations, music and dancing, fire and LED flow performances, and a 2nd Saturday Art Gallery.

2 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at Sacramento Art Glass (204 23rd St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Valley Spark

Come explore and shop over 50 local vendors all with vintage and handmade goods on display. There will also be food trucks, baked goods, and a pop-up beverage bar.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at Old Town Plaza (9615 Railroad St., Elk Grove)

Organized by River City Marketplace

A free community event for all ages featuring local black-owned businesses, food vendors, photo booths, fashion, giveaways, and good vibes. There will also be a 21+ afterparty with DJs playing all the best soca, afrobeats, reggaeton, salsa, hip hop and R&B music.

3 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at 1913 (1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Afro Soca Love

There will be over 20 local artisans and artists with something for everyone for the holidays! Shop art, pottery, ceramics, prints, watercolors, cards, jewelry, hand-sewn items, knit hats, pet accessories, vintage items, plants, blown glass, and more. The four studios of the 16 resident artists of The Art Studios will also be open!

5 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at The Art Studios (1727 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Art Studios

A unique wine and Asian food pairing event consisting of a 7-course formal dining experience featuring Asian foods (i.e. Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Indian, and Filipino), each paired with a selected wine! There will also be performances, and a silent and live auction.

4 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs National Headquarters (4000 Truxel Rd. Suite 3, Sacramento)

Organized by the Paul Hom Asian Clinic

The ultimate jazz experience hosted by Leon Guidry featuring the smooth sounds of Gregg Manning, Jeff Ryan, and special guests The Shawn Raiford Experience live band!

7 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at Center At Twenty Three Hundred (2300 Sierra Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Legends of the Game Events

A day party to celebrate and cultivate Sacramento's culture. There will be various authors, music by Shane Q, Aaron Le, Gabe the 4th, DJ Eddy, and DJ 2Raw, fashion on display, local vendors, live paintings, and more!

6 – 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Impound Comics

