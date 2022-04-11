10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 5-6

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a film festival, sneaker gala or a local marketplace sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a 20% chance of rain.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these weekend events for your first weekend of November!

The nation’s longest-running celebration of contemporary, cutting-edge music returns live on Sacramento State's campus. There will be innovative works featuring strings, piano, cello, trumpet, vocals and more, performed by various composers and ensembles.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Located at California State University, Sacramento (6000 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento State University

Films from around the world featuring shorts, narrative, documentary, animation and more will be shown on the big screen!

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Located at Veteran's Memorial Theater (203 E 14th St., Davis)

Organized by Davis Film Festival

A free community event including performances by local multi-instrumentalists and musical prodigies. There will also be demonstrations, local vendors and activities including origami-making and Chinese calligraphy!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at My Sister's House Treasures (2223 10th St., Sacramento)

Organized by My Sister's House Treasures

Join this free family-friendly event to celebrate diversity and promote health! Bring your family, friends and bike for activities, multicultural performances, music, food and various events like tree planting and community bike rides.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at 24th Street Bypass Park (7290 24th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Civic Thread

Come enjoy this community-based collaboration event filled with a night of great music and even better company. Bring your friends, your dancing shoes and get ready for a journey through a multi-genre, fun-filled and positivity-driven event!

8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at Cilantro's Mexican Restaurant (705 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Blacked Out Events

Time to grab your best gowns, suits, tuxes and your freshest sneakers! This party with a purpose will feature local and statewide artists, leaders and performers that will move hearts and feet!

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (1401 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Improve Your Tomorrow

Drip drip! This free festival aims to raise awareness and ensure the availability and sustainable management of water for all. Water is earth's and human's main source, so it's time to celebrate it for all it's benefits! There will be live music, cultural performances, cultural vendors, activities for kids and activities in celebration of water.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at Discovery Park...where the Twin Rivers meet (1600 Garden Hwy., Sacramento)

Organized by the Healing And Teaching Temple of African Faith

Come and watch talented local dance companies share their art on stage. There will be various performances that showcase cultural significance and traditions.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6

Located at Celebration Arts (2727 B St., Sacramento)

Organized by Celebration Arts

Come and shop small businesses and nonprofits in Sacramento ranging from clothes, shoes, crystals, handmade products, self-care, food and more! Happens every first Sunday of the month.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Located at 1600 Tribute Rd., Sacramento

Organized by SacTown's Finest Market

Shop a selection of Sacramento’s favorite makers and enjoy the charm of the R street corridor. Make it an afternoon of food, drinks and shopping!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at River City Marketplace (1300 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by River City Marketplace

Calling all car lovers! Come look at cars, meet Steve Saleen and sip on some coffee at this event.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Located at the California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by the California Automobile Museum

