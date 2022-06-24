10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 27-28, 2022

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a jazz festival, a stamp show, or even a rib cookoff sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight southwest breeze. Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some weekend events!

Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head outside, soak up some sun and enjoy the weekend.

The City of Elk Grove will showcase the diversity of cultures in their community through entertainment, dance, music, food, art and more. August is diversity month, and there will be two performance stages, an art show, an international food court, a fashion show, over 60 vendors, crafts and displays and much more!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at District56 (8230 Civic Center Drive, Elk Grove)

Organized by The City of Elk Grove

A day filled with real jazz! This year's line-up includes soul/new jack swing vocalist Tony Terry and musicians Jeanette Harris, Steve Gray, Lin Rountree, The Braxton Brothers, Joel Del Rosario, Tony Exum Jr, and many more!

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at Weber Point Events Center (221 North Center St., Stockton)

Organized by SMA Entertainment

A family-friendly afternoon of community, lowriders, food, music and culture, this fundraiser is to raise funds to create the Washington Neighborhood Center Urban Art & Garden Landscape project. This is also in hopes bring to young artists to build and create a beautiful space for the community to enjoy and flourish.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at the Washington Neighborhood Center (400 16th St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Washington Neighborhood Center

A day of fun for the kiddos! There will be free games and activities, ceramics, origami, ikebana, Japanese language and calligraphy, and more including snacks and drinks like Binchoyaki Bentos and Kona shaved ice!

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church (6929 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Jan Ken Po Gakko and Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church

There will be an array of classic cars, trucks, and antique fire trucks as well as antique tractors and gas engines. Shop around, enter raffles for prizes to win, listen to some good music, grab some free books and activities for the kids, and eat some yummy food!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at Yolo Branch Library (37750 Sacramento St., Yolo)

Organized by Yolo Branch Library and the Friends of the Yolo Branch Library

The 17th Annual Children's Film Festival Seattle comes to Sacramento for this special event. Featuring 10 different short animations, come see skilled talent in your own city!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at the Crest Theatre (1013 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Northwest Film Forum and Crest Sacramento

With a fresh, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, "The Color Purple" is an unforgettable, intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-nominated film. A story about a young woman’s epic journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and how it leaves its mark on the soul.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and 3 p.m. Sunday, August 28

Located at UC Davis Health Pavilion (1419 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by Broadway At Music Circus

The largest national postage stamp show in the country is coming to Sacramento! Whether you're a collector or just like to look at stamps, there will be 100+ dealers offering to buy and sell stamps, 50+ specialty stamp societies and collectors, 10,000 pages of stamp exhibits, stamp collecting seminars, and a youth area filled with fun activities!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28

Located at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (1401 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association, and the American First Day Cover Society

Calling all vegans and all vegan food lovers! This is a free local event with various plant-based goodies, live music, organic drinks, vegan sweets and local artisans.

8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at HATCH Workshop (40 South Union St., Stockton)

Organized by Vegan Soulstice

This event will feature over 20 teams competing for the title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Come through and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone and more.

8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, August 27

Located at Recreation Park (123 Recreation Dr., Auburn)

Organized by Crime Victims United

