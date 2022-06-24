x
10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 27-28, 2022

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a jazz festival, a stamp show, or even a rib cookoff sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight southwest breeze. Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some weekend events! 

Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head outside, soak up some sun and enjoy the weekend.

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

The City of Elk Grove will showcase the diversity of cultures in their community through entertainment, dance, music, food, art and more. August is diversity month, and there will be two performance stages, an art show, an international food court, a fashion show, over 60 vendors, crafts and displays and much more!

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, August 27
  • Located at District56 (8230 Civic Center Drive, Elk Grove)
  • Organized by The City of Elk Grove
  • More information about this event HERE.

The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival is back! Join the City of Elk Grove as they showcase the diversity of cultures in...

Posted by ABC10 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Stockton Jazz Festival

A day filled with real jazz! This year's line-up includes soul/new jack swing vocalist Tony Terry and musicians Jeanette Harris, Steve Gray, Lin Rountree, The Braxton Brothers, Joel Del Rosario, Tony Exum Jr, and many more! 

  • 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27
  • Located at Weber Point Events Center (221 North Center St., Stockton)
  • Organized by SMA Entertainment
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Visit Stockton on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Backyard Boogie Fundraiser for The Washington Center

A family-friendly afternoon of community, lowriders, food, music and culture, this fundraiser is to raise funds to create the Washington Neighborhood Center Urban Art & Garden Landscape project. This is also in hopes bring to young artists to build and create a beautiful space for the community to enjoy and flourish. 

  • 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27
  • Located at the Washington Neighborhood Center (400 16th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Washington Neighborhood Center
  • More information about this event HERE.

Just a reminder ya'll! Come on out compas and boogie with us!

Posted by The Washington Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Summer Children's Festival

A day of fun for the kiddos! There will be free games and activities, ceramics, origami, ikebana, Japanese language and calligraphy, and more including snacks and drinks like Binchoyaki Bentos and Kona shaved ice! 

Posted by Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church on Friday, August 12, 2022

Cruisin' Into the Next Chapter Classic Car & Truck Show

There will be an array of classic cars, trucks, and antique fire trucks as well as antique tractors and gas engines. Shop around, enter raffles for prizes to win, listen to some good music, grab some free books and activities for the kids, and eat some yummy food! 

Posted by Friends of the Yolo Branch Library on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Children's Film Festival Seattle: Best of the Fest!

The 17th Annual Children's Film Festival Seattle comes to Sacramento for this special event. Featuring 10 different short animations, come see skilled talent in your own city!

HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE CREST THIS WEEK! 🍿 Thursday, 8/25: The Rock (1996) 🍿 Friday, 8/26: Fast Times at...

Posted by Crest Sacramento on Monday, August 22, 2022

The Color Purple

With a fresh, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, "The Color Purple" is an unforgettable, intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-nominated film. A story about a young woman’s epic journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and how it leaves its mark on the soul.

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and 3 p.m. Sunday, August 28
  • Located at UC Davis Health Pavilion (1419 H St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Broadway At Music Circus
  • More information about this event HERE

Review: Say 'Hell Yes!' to THE COLOR PURPLE at Broadway At Music Circus http://dlvr.it/SXBbbr

Posted by BroadwayWorld Sacramento on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The Great American Stamp Show

The largest national postage stamp show in the country is coming to Sacramento! Whether you're a collector or just like to look at stamps, there will be 100+ dealers offering to buy and sell stamps, 50+ specialty stamp societies and collectors, 10,000 pages of stamp exhibits, stamp collecting seminars, and a youth area filled with fun activities!

One week left! Can't wait to see you in Sacramento at the Great American Stamp Show! Everything you need to know about the show is right here: https://stamps.org/great-american-stamp-show . . . #philatelist #postagestamps #stampcollecting #philatelic #philategram #philatelystamps #philatelycollection #stampcollection #snailmailrevolution #collectstamps

Posted by American Philatelic Society on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Vegan Summer Nights

Calling all vegans and all vegan food lovers! This is a free local event with various plant-based goodies, live music, organic drinks, vegan sweets and local artisans.

  • 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, August 27
  • Located at HATCH Workshop (40 South Union St., Stockton)
  • Organized by Vegan Soulstice
  • More information about this event HERE

Saturday! August 27th • 6 PM - 9 PM Join us at the Workshop for another @vegansoulstice pop up market!! This event is in...

Posted by HATCH Workshop on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff

This event will feature over 20 teams competing for the title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Come through and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone and more.

  • 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, August 27
  • Located at Recreation Park (123 Recreation Dr., Auburn)
  • Organized by Crime Victims United
  • More information about this event HERE

THIS WEEK! Join us this Saturday at The All American Rib Cookoff, one of our largest fundraisers of the year. Featuring delicious Food, Live Bands, Family Fun and more! Visit www.AllAmericanRibCookoff.com for ticketing more info.

Posted by Crime Victims United on Monday, August 22, 2022

