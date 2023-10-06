Officials search for at-risk, missing 10-year-old from North Highlands

Zariyah Guery was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard. She is at risk due to her age.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Officials are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen in North Highlands Friday evening.

Zariyah Guery was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard. She's described as a 4 foot 11 inch, 70 lbs wearing a light purple shirt, dark blue sweatpants and white shoes, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

She is considered at risk due to her age.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Zariyah is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.