x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Officials search for at-risk, missing 10-year-old from North Highlands

Zariyah Guery was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard. She is at risk due to her age.
Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Officials are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen in North Highlands Friday evening. 

Zariyah Guery was last seen around 4 p.m.  in the area of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard. She's described as a 4 foot 11 inch, 70 lbs wearing a light purple shirt, dark blue sweatpants and white shoes, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

She is considered at risk due to her age. 

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Zariyah is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.

WATCH MORE: 2nd man arrested after Stockton shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

What is Banned Books Week? | Race and Culture

Before You Leave, Check This Out