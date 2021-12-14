100 seniors left without power after fire at SMUD substation

Drewskis will be providing warm meals for the impacted senior living property at no cost.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 100 seniors were left without power after a substation fire in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said one of their substations at 6th and H streets were damaged by an on-site fire. Roughly 1,300 people in the downtown area lost power when SMUD deenergized the substation. Power isn't expected to be restored Tuesday.

Rosaura Gonzalez, director of social services with LifeSteps, said a Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) Edgewater Senior Property lost power after the fire.

She said the outage impacts more than 100 seniors, some of which are bed bound, unable to go down stairs and unable to go outside to get food.

