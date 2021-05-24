Sacramento police searching for 11-year-old described as at-risk missing child

According to police, she was last seen around 5 a.m. on Monday after leaving her home on foot in the area of Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help as they try to find an at-risk missing child.

Police identified the child as 11-year-old Alaijah Mckaughan, who prefers the name "Jimmy." They said she is considered "at-risk" due to her age.

According to police, she was last seen around 5 a.m. on Monday after leaving her home on foot in the area of Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue.

Police described her as standing at 5 feet and 2 inches tall with a thin build and brown/blonde hair that's half purple at the bottom. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black leggings, pink and red shoes and a black backpack.

She might be on foot or riding a skateboard.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact SPD at 916-808-5471.