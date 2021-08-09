1,200 students in limbo as Sacramento Unified sorts out independent study program

Some parents in the district’s independent study program say their children have yet to receive learning materials since the school year started.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Capital City School needs to hire another 23 teachers to support some 1,200 Independent Study students currently in limbo in the district, according to a letter sent by e-mail to parents.

The message was sent Wednesday from the Sacramento City Unified School District's (SCUSD) assistant instructional superintendent, Chad Sweitzer.

Other students are working on a short-term independent study for the first 15 days of school until they can be transitioned to a long-term program, a district official familiar with the program said.

District officials say the delays come as they race to comply with a new state law and after failed negotiations about the program with the union representing Sacramento’s teachers, the Sacramento Teacher Association.

Parents are citing frustrations with a lack of communication and leadership from district officials about the program in the weeks preceding the start of the school year.

“There is literally no date in sight for IEP families to have access to education for their kids at all - and the school safety plan isn’t strong enough to return, as witnessed by two major outbreaks last week," said Shawnda Westly, in part, in an e-mail. "AB130 requires our kids to receive the same education as those in person and the Superintendent continues to fail us.”

AB 130 became law on July 9, requiring schools across California to offer Independent Study for the 2021-2022 school year. The measure was put in place to provide options for families who continue to have health safety concerns about coronavirus.

“The approach to independent study proposed by the District did not result in an agreement with SCTA, so the District will offer an independent study program that still meets the state requirements under AB 130,” according to the district website. “The proposal was not agreed to by SCTA so we will offer an independent study program that meets, but does not exceed, the requirements of the state’s new independent study law, AB 130.”

In a letter addressed to SCUSD’s Superintendent Jorge Aguilar by dozens of concerned parents on August 24, parents brought up major concerns about the program.

“We are also concerned about a lack of proactive work on behalf of the district, and a lack of effective communication with SCUSD families. It is not appropriate that it is up to parents to figure out a solution that the district has had well over a year to formulate a plan around,” the letter from parents said.

Roughly 40,000 students are enrolled in SCUSD, meaning the Independent Study program issues are impacting about 3.25% of all students.