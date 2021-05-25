More than 1600 customers without power in Midtown Sacramento

SMUD estimates the outage will last until 11:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An outage has left more than 1600 SMUD customers without power in Midtown Sacramento Tuesday night.

According to the SMUD Outage Map on the utility company's website, the unplanned outages happened around 10 p.m. SMUD estimates the outage will last until 11:30 p.m.

One person who lives in the area told ABC10 that they heard a loud explosion before the outage occurred.

SMUD says they are assessing the outage.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

