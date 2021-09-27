13th annual Exceptional Women of Color Awards & Exposition | Need to know

Activities include keynote speakers, Excellence Award presentations, vendor booths, scholarship awards, new business pitch competitions, performers, and more.

The emcee and host for the EWOC event is actress Neketia Henry, the media correspondent for Sac Cultural Hub. Also, the keynote speaker for the night will be Dr. Tamara Bennett, the Senior Pastor of This Is Pentecostal (TIP) Fellowship Ministry. Dr. Bennett plans on delivering a message to women of color, encouraging them to change the face of history. There will also be a special guest performance.

In addition, this will be a red carpet event and guests are advised to "go shopping" in the Exhibitors Pavilion, where professionals, entrepreneurs and students, as well as local vendors and local businesses will be located.

The Sac Cultural Hub started a program in 2008 called the Exceptional Women of Color (EWOC) program which provides an educational and empowerment platform that recognizes women throughout Northern California for accomplishments in their community and professional affiliations.

The Sac Cultural Hub focuses on the political, economic and social climate of the African American population. It hosts annual youth summits and has implemented several projects that empower women and urban communities to improve their health, education, diversity, leadership, wealth and business skills.

For more information on Sac Cultural Hub and the Exceptional Women of Color program, click HERE.