14-year-old girl missing in Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police said Janessa Dorris was last seen walking from her home near Meadowview Road and 22nd Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Police said Janessa Dorris was last seen walking from her home near Meadowview Road and 22nd Street. They said she could still be walking near the area.

Police described Dorris as 5'4, weighing about 150 pounds, brown braided hair with red tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with red and orange writing, and red and black checkered pajama pants.

Police ask anyone who knows where Dorris is to call 916-808-5471.

