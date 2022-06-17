15 events this weekend in Northern California

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your Fathers Day/Juneteenth weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — If you think Ferris wheel rides, Fathers Day cookouts, or reptilian expos sound fun, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weather this weekend will be cooling down, reaching highs in the upper 70s and mid-80s with a slight breeze, so gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head out and enjoy the start of summer.

Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some events for your weekend!

Events

The Ferris wheel will be spinning and the deep-frying oil will be sizzling as Solano County’s County Fair returns after a two-year hiatus! “Bales of Fun” is the theme and there will be carnival rides, fair food, live entertainment, and lots of livestock.

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19

Located at the Solano County Fairgrounds (900 Fairgrounds Dr., Vallejo)

Organized by the Solano County Fairgrounds

More information about this event HERE.

We will see you TOMORROW Solano County! Join us at the #SCFair2022 this Thursday, June 16th - Sunday, June 19th for... Posted by Solano County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

This is Front Street Animal Shelter's 3rd annual Brewfest, featuring food trucks, 40+ regional breweries, live music from local DJs, mini-golf, cars, and access to the shelter to see pets up for adoption!

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at Front Street Animal Shelter (2127 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by Front Street Animal Shelter

More information about this event HERE.

We're SO excited to bring back our Front Street Brewfest! Pints for puppies, kegs for kittens - and Sacramento's animal... Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento on Friday, May 20, 2022

An exclusive showcase of Sacramento artistry, Elysium Live will feature musical acts, comedians, local vendors, a fashion show, and all the best music and art! This is also the closing celebration for the Wide Open Walls mural festival.

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at The Bank (629 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Brandon Alxndr

More information about this event HERE.

The V101.1 Summer Jam is back and better than ever! There will be live performances by Nelly, Blackstreet, Ginuwine, The Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash, and more.

A L M 😎 S T We gettin REAL close to showtime!!! V101 Summer Jam ‘22 hits the stage this Saturday at the Thunder Valley... Posted by WorldOne Presents on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Come and discover thousands of interesting and scaley reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, supplies, and more!

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at The Roebbelen Center (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by The Reptilian Nation Expo

More information about this event HERE.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Fathers Day Events

Bring your pops for a free ride (with paid museum admission) in one of the many cars and enjoy all of Sacramento's car culture!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by the California Automobile Museum

More information about this event HERE.

Looking for a special Father's Day event? Bring dad to the California Automobile Museum this Father's Day. Enjoy a FREE... Posted by California Automobile Museum on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Bring a lawn chair, bring your father or father figure, and come enjoy the summer Pops In the Park concert series featuring local talent, local art, local food and drink vendors, and fun!

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at McKinley Park (601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by East Sac Pops in the Park

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate your awesome dad or father figure at Old Sugar Mill! There will be free admission, food trucks on-site, wine tastings, and live performances!

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill

More information about this event HERE.

Thank your dad for being awesome and bringing him to this Ribfest, filled with live music, ribs, games, ribs, and more ribs! There will be a rib cookoff as well as a car show featuring all the hottest hotrods!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19

Located at the County Fair Fashion Mall (1264 E Gibson Rd., Woodland)

Organized by Trokas Perronas and Elk Grove GMC

More information about this event HERE.

Time to bust out the fedoras and the patent leather shoes because it's time to celebrate your father or father figure right. Come to Our Place Event Space and Kitchen's courtyard and enjoy drinks, food, games, and hand-rolled Cuban cigars.

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at Our Place Event Space & Kitchen (1107 Firehouse Alley, Sacramento)

Organized by Our Place Event Space & Kitchen

More information about this event HERE.

Juneteenth Events

Downtown Common's main plaza will be filled with live music, poetry, dancing, and more to celebrate Juneteenth. This will also feature local artists including artwork displays, R&B and Hip Hop, local DJs, spoken word performances, and African dance.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19

Located at The Downtown Commons (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Kings and DOCO Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Stockton and enjoy live performances, food, vendors, poetry, history, a fashion show, and much more. This is a time to remember and celebrate black excellence from the past, present, and future in our community.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at Weber Point Events Center (221 N Center St., Stockton)

Organized by The San Joaquin Juneteenth Foundation

More information about this event HERE.

Ok Stockton and Surrounding Areas! We are. just 2 weeks away from our 46th annual event! Check out a quick intro to SOME of o ut main stage entertainers and Host! Vendors, you have until June 10th to get involved! Visit www.stocktonjuneteenth.org for more information or to register and pay your fees! Posted by Stockton Juneteenth on Saturday, June 4, 2022

On Saturday, Last Supper Society will be bringing 3 Bravo Top Chef alums to the city of Sacramento for "The Black Supper" to explore food from the past, present, and future with an 8-course meal with curated wine pairings, live jazz, a panel discussion, and an afterparty. On Sunday, there will be a Cookout featuring black-owned restaurants and vendors, so bring your friends and family, pull up, and fix yourself a plate!

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, June 19

Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Last Supper Society

More information about this event HERE.

A day filled with family fun, games, and food to celebrate Juneteenth! There will be local vendors, local entertainment, and history to be made.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at the Negro Bar Folsom Lake State Recreation Area Entrance (9698 Greenback Ln, Folsom)

Organized by the Juneteenth U.S.A. Planning Committee

More information about this event HERE.

The 2nd annual Juneteenth Block Party will be filled with art, music, food, and entertainment. There will also be live music and entertainment on the main stage, opportunities to support local black-owned street vendors and enjoy a variety of cultural food, and a kids zone for active kids and interactive activities!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by St. Hope

More information about this event HERE.

Come out and celebrate with us at St.HOPE's upcoming annual Juneteenth Block Party! There will be great music,... Posted by St. HOPE on Monday, June 13, 2022

LOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE TO GO? HIT BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos