1,500 trees estimated to have fallen in Sacramento during storm, officials say

Sacramento Public Works Department officials say the city's Urban Forestry section received about 3,000 calls for service in the first three weeks of January.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Department of Public Works continue to respond to reports of downed trees after the city faced heavy storms at the beginning of January.

According to the city's Urban Forester Kevin Hocker, about 500 of the trees his department oversees have been damaged in the storm. The city maintains about 100,000 total trees.

Meanwhile another 1,000 trees have been damaged and downed on private property across the city.

Hocker said they received about 3,000 requests for service in the first three weeks of January — this is the amount they would receive in a six-month period.

In fact, clean up of city trees across Sacramento will take an estimated six months to complete.

The city employs a team of certified arborists with tree-risk-assessment training to inspect and evaluate City trees. Concerns on the condition of public trees can be submitted to 3-1-1 for a City arborist to assess.

Residents who are concerned about private trees should contact a private arborist for assessment, said city officials.