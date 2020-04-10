17-year-old child found shot in Sacramento

Sacramento police said officers found a 17-year-old child in a vehicle, who was shot at least once while responding to reports of a car crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot in a car by Sacramento Police officers on Saturday.

Sacramento Police officers responded to the 8300 block of Jackson road after reports of a car crashing into a pole at around 3:30 p.m. Officers discovered the driver was shot at least once.

Offices attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators are working on a motive and a suspect in the case. Police said they would see if any witnesses or surveillance footage caught what happened.

Police said if you have any information about this case to call 916-264-5471.