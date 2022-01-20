Family and friends of 17-year-old girl shot and killed in South Sacramento seeking answers

Alynia Lawrence was shot in a parked car at a liquor store on Stockton Blvd in South Sacramento. Her family is seeking help finding the shooter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed in South Sacramento are asking the public for help as the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office continues to look for answers.

Alynia Lawrence was shot in a parked car at a liquor store on Stockton Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 13. Her loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil steps away from where her young life ended one week earlier.

"You know, we need the help of the community," said Sandra Hudson, Alynia's great aunt. "And find a way to close this investigation and hold individuals accountable for the tragic ending to our baby girl's life."

Hudson described her great niece as artistic and beautiful inside and out, but as someone who was still trying to find herself.

At the time of the shooting, sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said Hill was in a car with two others when it was approached and fired into. One of the people inside ended up driving the car to the hospital after the shooting.

Grassmann said there were no new details to share publicly about the investigation Thursday, but called it a "priority" for the sheriff's office.

While there are many questions left to be answered about what happened that night, there's no question as to how much the young girl was loved and how much she'll be missed.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: