2 found dead from suspected fentanyl overdoses in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were found dead from suspected fentanyl overdoses in north Sacramento Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

A 46-year-old man was found just after 9 a.m. near the 3600 block of Elkhorn Boulevard. A sheriff's office press release says he was unresponsive as fire personnel performed lifesaving measures. He was later pronounced dead.

A few hours later and miles away, a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive behind a dumpster near the 7400 block of Watt Avenue. The call came in just after 1 p.m. and he was later pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says both cases appear to be fentanyl overdoses, but the official cause of death will be determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

On Friday, July 21, 2023, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to two assist calls for service with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department in the northern part of Sacramento County. The first incident occurred at approximately 9:10 AM,… pic.twitter.com/Jpkb1MIlRz — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) July 22, 2023