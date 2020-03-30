SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a PetSmart store in South Sacramento, Monday morning.

First responders were called out to the scene at the PetSmart store located in the 7300 block of Florin Road just before 11 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a small, white crossover SUV had crashed through a tree and continued into the front windows of the business.

No animals were injured in the crash, officials said. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The cash did not impact traffic in the area.

