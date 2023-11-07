2 minors arrested after 16-year-old shot in the leg in Sacramento County

Upon arrival, deputies found 15 shell casings and a 16-year-old with a gunshot to their leg.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two minors were arrested after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Police received reports of a group of minors shooting at each other around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the 2400 block of Hurley Way.

Upon arrival, deputies found 15 shell casings and a 16-year-old with a gunshot in their leg. The teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies searched for suspects after witnesses reported them leaving the area and heading to a nearby apartment complex. Deputies searched the area and found them hiding in the dumpster in the complex's parking lot. The sheriff's office said they also found a gun inside the dumpster.

The suspects were taken into custody. Both suspects were minors and booked into Sacramento Juvenile Hall. The identities of the 16-year-old and the other two minors have not been released.

