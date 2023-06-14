2 people killed in Del Paso Heights shooting

The shooting happened along North Avenue and Clay Street in Del Paso Heights.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were killed in a shooting in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.

The shooting happened along North Avenue and Clay Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department. No additional details were available.

In the last few weeks, deadly shootings claimed the lives of two men in Old North Sacramento and that of an 18-year-old Grant Union High School senior who was set to graduate the next day.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

