2 people shot at Arden Fair Mall, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two people were shot at the Arden Fair Mall on Friday, Sacramento police said.

Police said the area is not under an active threat and that the suspected shooter ran away. Police did not give any information regarding the health condition of the two victims.

Officers will stay near the crime scene as the investigation continues, so far, police have confirmed that this was not an active shooter incident.

Captain Keith Wade, spokesperson for Sacramento Fire Department, said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wade said fire crews were dispatched at 6:18 p.m. for the incident. Neither Sacramento police or Sacramento fire officials have provided additional details.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement about the shooting on Twitter.

"We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk. A gun is never the answer," he said.

Sacramento Regional Transit officials said riders should expect delays and detours near Arden Fair Mall due to police activity.

