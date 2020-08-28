2 rallies planned for downtown Sacramento demanding justice for Jacob Blake, Jr.

Without saying why, Mayor Darrell Steinberg is worried that one of the rallies is planning to vandalize buildings in downtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown area of Sacramento is expecting two rallies on Thursday calling for justice for Jacob Blake, Jr. One of the rallies, however, has city officials worried it could become violent.

Blake is the Wisconsin man who was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha Police officers on Aug. 23.

The first rally in downtown Sacramento is planned for 5:30 p.m. The second rally is planned to begin at 8:30 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg addressed the planned rallies, saying he is proud of living in a city of residents who take to the street to call for others' justice. However, he is concerned about the second rally.

"Vandalizing or destroying Sacramento’s businesses is not principled protest," Steinberg said in a statement. "These hard-working business owners, many from our diverse communities, are struggling to serve our community during the COVID pandemic."

Steinberg did not say why he believed the second rally could become destructive.

Sacramento Regional Transit officials said they will be suspending services in downtown starting at 7:30 p.m. because they are expecting large crowds to show up to the rallies.

Yolobus officials said services to downtown Sacramento will be limited starting at 7:30 p.m. due to the planned rallies.

