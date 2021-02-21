2 Sacramento warming centers to remain close after three more test positive for COVID-19

Both warming centers at Library Galleria and Southside Pool House would reopen in 10 days, starting on Feb. 18, after three more test positive for COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three more Sacramento warming center staff members testing positive for COVID-19 forced two locations to be closed for the next 10 days, city officials confirmed.

Sacramento closed both warming centers at the Library Galleria located at 828 I Street and the and Southside Pool House located at 2107 6th Street after a staff member tested positive for the disease. City officials confirmed two additional staff and a person trying to get out of the cold weather tested positive.

The soonest both warming centers could re-open is 10 days, starting on Feb. 18.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement the city is doing everything it can to support those who tested positive for COVID-19 and acknowledge there are risks to opening warming shelters during a pandemic.

"There are risks to bring large numbers of people indoors," Steinberg said. "There are also serious risks if we leave hundreds of people outdoors every night with nowhere to get warm."

Sacramento ordered the Tsakpoulos Library Galleria to be opened as a warming center through an extreme weather emergency. The city last reported that the location provided shelter to those who wanted to get out of the storm about 1,200 times.

The Sacramento Homeless Union launched a recall campaign against Steinberg after it was reported that people died during the storm at the end of January. It is believed six people died outdoors, but the county coroner did not confirm the cause of the deaths.

“We have been informed by the county, and our own legal research shows that those are guidelines, it is the mayor who has the authority, the city council who has the authority to take those actions,” Sacramento Homeless Union’s Attorney Anthony D. Price said. “That shelter, that warming shelter, should have been opened.”