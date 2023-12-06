2 men killed in north Sacramento shooting

Police said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a deadly shooting in north Sacramento Monday.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue and two men were found with serious injuries.

Officials said the men were taken to the hospital where they ultimately died.

No additional details were available.

