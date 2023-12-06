x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

2 men killed in north Sacramento shooting

Police said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a deadly shooting in north Sacramento Monday.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time. 

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue and two men were found with serious injuries. 

Officials said the men were taken to the hospital where they ultimately died.

No additional details were available.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

What's changed in the year since the deadly K Street shooting? | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out