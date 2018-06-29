The California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking steps to remind drivers of three new laws that, although became official on Jan. 1, 2018, go into effect on July 1, 2018.

The three laws concern seatbelts, Lyft or Uber drivers, and private carriers.

SB 20 states, "a passenger on a bus equipped with seat belts to be properly restrained by a safety belt." Also under SB20, children between the ages of eight and 16 years old must be properly restrained by a seat belt. A violation of either of these provisions is punishable with a fine. AB 2657 states it is unlawful for, "a person to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 percent or more when a passenger for hire is in the vehicle at the time of the offense." Essentially, Uber or Lyft drivers will be held to a higher standard when it comes to blood alcohol consumption and driving. The DMV states they will suspend a person’s driver license if a conviction is added to their record and commercial driver license holders will receive a disqualification. SB 19 transfers, "regulatory authority over private carriers of passengers, such as church and youth buses, from the California Public Utilities Commission to the DMV."

