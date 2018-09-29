The 2018 Farm-to-Fork festival kicked off Friday night, one day earlier than usual.

"We've added a second day," said Mike Testa, President of Visit Sacramento. "From a local standpoint, people are interested and coming to support. From a national standpoint, [we've] changed the narrative."

Testa said the first festival attracted about 20,000 people. This weekend, they're expecting at least 65,000.

Long known as a "government town" or the start of the California Gold Rush, Testa argues that Sacramento's new national identity aligns more with a food destination or agricultural powerhouse.

"We've created a different kind of optic on Sacramento than we've ever had before," said Testa.

One way to measure the success of the Farm-To-Fork movement is through national media coverage. Testa said meetings about Sacramento in New York with national outlets used to be short.

"We didn't have a lot to talk about," said Testa.

This year, Sacramento's famous "Tower Bridge dinner" has a full spread in the Food Network Magazine.

"Before we actually sat down, [they] said 'We heard you do this amazing dinner on a bridge,'" said Testa.

Testa added that a spread like this usually costs about $100,000. But they didn't have to pay a cent. Food & Wine Magazine will also be in town for four days.

"When we have an identity, [Sacramento is] more attractive," said Testa. "I think what we'll see is more things coming into a market."

Another sign of success comes from the local farmers' responses.

"It has helped people understand how vital farming is to the Sacramento region," said Phil Ogilvie, co-founder of Muddy Boots Wine.

Ogilvie, his twin brother, and a childhood friend started the company four years ago after taking over their families' farms dating back generations. Even the Muddy Boots name comes from a childhood story.

"It was a practical joke [we] played on my twin brother," said Ogilvie. "[We set] a booby trap and got my brother to step into a mud pit!"

Ogilvie feels those personal connections are ways to tell what he calls authentic farm-to-fork stories.

If you're not a farmer, or not in the food industry, Testa said you can still enjoy and add to the movement.

"Be proud of the city! The biggest critics are those who live here," said Testa. "Folks from the outside are saying the exact opposite, [so] encourage locals to look around and see what's going on."

The festival runs on Friday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. between 3rd Street and 8th Street on the Capitol Mall. Admission is free.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV