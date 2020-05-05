2020 Big Day of Giving: participating organizations, events, and more

Get a glimpse into the organizations participating in this year’s Big Day of Giving.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The greater Sacramento community comes together on Thursday, May 7 for the Big Day of Giving (BDOG), an annual event that encourages members of the community to donate money, items, and time to local causes.

The event is made even more significant due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has created financial hardship for many, including the 615 nonprofit organizations participating this year.

Last year, the donation campaign raised a record $8.4 million, so organizers are hoping for a monumental show of support in 2020.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation began the campaign in 2013 to shine the spotlight on the work of nonprofits and motivate the community with a 24-hour giving challenge.

The foundation also awards up to $100,000 in prizes to various organizations throughout the day and up to the event.

You can donate directly to the organization(s) of your choice or create a fundraiser for a nonprofit. Rally friends and family to help you reach your goal!

BDOG is also hosting live virtual events throughout the day to keep the giving spirit going, all of which can be watched here. Here’s what BDOG Live! events are planned:

Some participating nonprofits are also hosting their own online events and opportunities which you can find here.

A full list of all 615 organizations can be found here. Many nonprofits are asking for monetary donations and volunteer hours, which you can pledge in advance. Some organizations are also asking for used and unused items. See the organization's donation page for more information.

Take a look at some of the additional organizations that are participating in Big Day of Giving and learn a little about what they do for the community:

This organization’s mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and sex trafficking. WEAVE is asking for volunteer pledges, community donations to fund a myriad of programs, and "in-kind donations" of gently used men's, women's, and children's clothing.

﻿The mission of Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary is to provide a refuge for animals to live out their lives enjoying kindness, compassion, and permanent sanctuary, and to provide opportunities for education to the general public. This organization is asking for monetary donations, volunteer pledges to help with the animals and the landscape, and "in-kind donations" of fresh produce, hay and rice straw, gravel, and more.

The mission of the ACCE Institute is to improve the lives of California's traditionally underserved residents, including communities of color, low-income and working families, and the undocumented population, by carrying out work that fosters deep, indigenous leadership development, policy creation, robust civic participation, and broad community empowerment. ACCE is in need of funding and volunteer pledges.

SABA works to improve the health and quality of life of residents of the greater Sacramento area by promoting more and safer bicycle trips through education, community services, and other activities. This organization envisions a region where streets and roads are accessible by all modes of transportation and where residents feel empowered to choose bicycling as their transportation for work or play when it suits their needs. SABA is looking for monetary donations and volunteer pledges to extend current programs.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: