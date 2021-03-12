California International Marathon returns with COVID-19 safety precautions

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the California International Marathon is back this year with new safety measures in place.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California International Marathon is returning to the Sacramento area after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sunday will mark the 38th year of the race, which began in 1983. This year, strict protocols are put in place to keep runners and volunteers safe.

"We are requiring that all runners have completed the two shot vaccine series or have provided a negative COVID test within 72 hours of race day," said Ellen Moore, the Expo Director for the California International Marathon.

On Friday, runners lined up at the California International Marathon Expo at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center to pick up their packets, hear from expert speaker panels, and visit various stations and vendors.

"I've been training since August," said Crystal Jack who's running the marathon for the first time. "I've got all my long runs in and I've watched all the Zooms."

The race is also expected to bring a boost for the local economy and many small businesses.

"We're just so excited to bring not only the event to our runners, but it's also a very important event for this community at large including the 2,000 plus volunteers that help us out on race day — from the restaurants that benefit from the economic impact, the hotels and our beneficiaries," said Moore.

Runner Matt McPhail is running the marathon for the third time just ahead of his 40th birthday.

"I'm hoping my training is gonna serve me well and that I'm able to hit a time that I want to hit," said McPhail.

For 67-year-old runner Annette Elder, Sunday will mark her 14th time running the race.

"I want to make it to 20 but I'd be 72 by then, so we'll see," said Elder. "It's a great race, I love it — everybody should do it once."

The race starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday at the Folsom Dam. Runners will make their way to downtown Sacramento where the finish line is set in front of the Capitol building.

Road closures and delays will be expected throughout the region over the weekend.