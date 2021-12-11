2021 Holiday events and festivities in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As more and more families are going out in 2021 and Christmas is just weeks away, local businesses are dolling out their best holiday-themed events, family workshops and pictures with Santa Clause.
Sacramento, Elk Grove and Stockton are among the cities where businesses are trying to draw out families for some holiday fun.
Holiday events in Sacramento include:
- Cookies & Cocoa with Santa is a drive-thru experience hosted by the Sacramento Chapter of Jack & Jill of America in Mt. Calvary Church. You can get food directly from the big man on from 10 am until noon Saturday, Dec. 11. Proof of complete vaccination will be required for children 5 years old or older.
- Holiday Story Hour with Mrs. Claus takes place at Wild Sisters Book Company, 3960 60th Street location. The book company said $10-per-child tickets are still available for the Monday, Dec. 20, story hour with Mrs. Claus — where cookies and hot chocolate will also be served.
- The 38th annual Santa Parade with bands, twirlers, horses and more organized by local radio station MIX 96 at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. In the downtown district near Capitol Park, parade marchers will start on 14th and N. Mix 96 said they expect more than 10,000 to turn out for the family event.
Holiday events in Elk Grove include:
- Polar Express Vintage Market will host local makers in the small shops. The Express will run through 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 9645 Railroad St.
- Holiday Food and Craft Fair is run by the Sacramento Asian Spots Foundation, and will host more than 80 small businesses with baked goods and other food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. Saturday, 18, at 9040 High Tech Ct.
- Holiday Light Tour is a show of different houses with astounding Christmas light decorations running every day in Elk Grove until the end of the month, Dec. 31 at 8230 Civic Center Dr.
Holiday events in Stockton include:
- Holiday Pop-Up Toy Drive is set to be a free community event with hot cocoa, a kids zone with a bouncer and Christmas music from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. For every kid who brings an unwrapped toy to the toy drive will receive a free bag of cotton candy. Multiple small businesses will be on-site at the Lighthouse of the Valley Church, 4368 North Sutter St.
- The Whimsy Winter Wonderland is set to host a Christmas Market with many local artisans and vendors from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at 2353 Pacific Ave. Along with goodies, the wonderland is filled with tarot card and oracle readers, along with henna, messages and more.
- Downtown Jingle Jam will feature a Flea Market, photos with Santa, vendors, DJs and more at The Gardens @ Downtown Stockton Marina. The jam starts at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18.
