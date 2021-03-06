2021 Sacramento Restaurant Week: What you need to know

Support local small businesses in need of a boost amid the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Restaurant Week has returned for 2021 with special deals and meals from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 20.

The California Restaurant Association's 5th annual food festivity will look different from previous years, and last much longer than a week, but this year participation is actually more accessible.

Instead of fancy menus, special farm-to-fork dishes or codes to unlock secret menu items like in the past, 2021 Sacramento Restaurant Week will have a gift card promotion, menu specials and an exclusive gift. As always, there will also be amazing food and local flavors.

People interested in supporting local small businesses hit hard by the pandemic can purchase a gift card at CraveSac.com to a favorite local eatery and get a 10% discount on your purchase.

Not just Sacramento restaurants are in the mix either. Some Folsom, Roseville and Elk Grove dining options are available as well.

Here are the restaurants that are participating (in alphabetical order):

Back Bistro Folsom

Beast & Bounty

Badfish Coffee & Tea

Bella Bru Cafe

Bottle & Barlow

Cafe Bernardo Pavillions R15

Canon

Capitol Garage

Centro Cocina⁠⁠ Mexicana

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters East Sacramento Folsom Land Park/Curtis Park

De Vere's Irish Pub

Dos Coyotes 65th Street Village Elk Grove at the Marketplace Folsom at the Creek Roseville at the Rocky Ridge Town Center

Faria Bakery

Fat's Asian Bistro Folsom Roseville

Frank Fat's

Fish Face Poke

Hawks Provisions & Public House

Hawks

Jack's Urban Eats Elk Grove Folsom Gold River Granite Bay Loehmann's Plaza Midtown Natomas The Fountains

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

Koshi Ramen and Bar

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

Lazy Dog - Folsom

Melting Pot

Mulvaney's Building and Loan

Obo' Italian Table and Bar

Paragary's Midtown

Rio City Cafe

River City Brewing Company

Scott's Seafood on the River

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse - Folsom

Selland's Market-Cafe Broadway El Dorado Hills H Street

Solomon's

Tapa the World

The Firehouse

The Kitchen Restaurant

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

Vibe Health Bar East Sacramento Folsom Oak Park



ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9