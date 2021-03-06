2021 Sacramento Restaurant Week: What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Restaurant Week has returned for 2021 with special deals and meals from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 20.
The California Restaurant Association's 5th annual food festivity will look different from previous years, and last much longer than a week, but this year participation is actually more accessible.
Instead of fancy menus, special farm-to-fork dishes or codes to unlock secret menu items like in the past, 2021 Sacramento Restaurant Week will have a gift card promotion, menu specials and an exclusive gift. As always, there will also be amazing food and local flavors.
People interested in supporting local small businesses hit hard by the pandemic can purchase a gift card at CraveSac.com to a favorite local eatery and get a 10% discount on your purchase.
Not just Sacramento restaurants are in the mix either. Some Folsom, Roseville and Elk Grove dining options are available as well.
Here are the restaurants that are participating (in alphabetical order):
- Back Bistro Folsom
- Beast & Bounty
- Badfish Coffee & Tea
- Bella Bru Cafe
- Bottle & Barlow
- Cafe Bernardo
- Pavillions
- R15
- Canon
- Capitol Garage
- Centro Cocina Mexicana
- Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters
- East Sacramento
- Folsom
- Land Park/Curtis Park
- De Vere's Irish Pub
- Dos Coyotes
- 65th Street Village
- Elk Grove at the Marketplace
- Folsom at the Creek
- Roseville at the Rocky Ridge Town Center
- Faria Bakery
- Fat's Asian Bistro
- Folsom
- Roseville
- Frank Fat's
- Fish Face Poke
- Hawks Provisions & Public House
- Hawks
- Jack's Urban Eats
- Elk Grove
- Folsom
- Gold River
- Granite Bay
- Loehmann's Plaza
- Midtown
- Natomas
- The Fountains
- Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
- Koshi Ramen and Bar
- Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
- Lazy Dog - Folsom
- Melting Pot
- Mulvaney's Building and Loan
- Obo' Italian Table and Bar
- Paragary's Midtown
- Rio City Cafe
- River City Brewing Company
- Scott's Seafood on the River
- Scott's Seafood Roundhouse - Folsom
- Selland's Market-Cafe
- Broadway
- El Dorado Hills
- H Street
- Solomon's
- Tapa the World
- The Firehouse
- The Kitchen Restaurant
- The Porch Restaurant & Bar
- Vibe Health Bar
- East Sacramento
- Folsom
- Oak Park
