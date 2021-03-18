How to find Stephon Clark's 'legacy weekend' events

Three years to the date that he was shot and killed by Sacramento police, Stephon Clark's family is hosting events throughout the week to remember him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three years after the police killing of Stephon Clark, his family is scheduling a week of events devoted to remembering him, starting with opening a new community resource center in Sacramento County that shares his name.

In 2018, Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun. The Clark family is organizing events for "Stephon Clark Legacy Weekend"

Here is what you need to know:

March 18

Stephon's House's grand opening

Stephon's House, located at 5940 Rosebud Lane, the grand opening is March 18 from about 12 p.m to 2 p.m.

The Clark family plans to shuttle young people across the Sacramento area to the resource center. Stephon's House will have a game room, a library. The family plans to schedule lectures, exhibits, dinners and conferences. NFL players are even donating helmets with Stephon's name on them.

3rd Annual Stephon Clark Rally

The Clark family is hosting a rally at the California State Capitol from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They say they are continuing to fight for accountability from elected officials.

March 19

Stephon Clark Strategic Justice Panel

The family says they will be discussing "actionable" items before they unveil the Stephon Alonzo Clark Playground at 2801 Meadowview Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here are some of the speakers that are scheduled to speak on the panel:

Rev. Al Sharpton

Ben Crump

Dr. Tecoy Porter

Stevante Clark

Sonia Lewis

March 21

Mother's Celebration Day

The Clark Family says they are celebrating mothers who lost a child with a formal, red carpet event. The event feature dancing, a video presentation, finger foods, and champagne and sparkling apple cider.

The Mother's Celebration Day event will be held at Stephon's House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Stephon's House is located at 5940 Rosebud Lane.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

