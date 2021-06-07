2021 World's Strongest Man competition in Old Sacramento already sold out

Spectators will be required to take a COVID-19 survey on site before being allowed to enter, but they will not have to show proof of vaccination, organizers say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spectators will be allowed to attend the 2021 World’s Strongest Man competition at the Old Sacramento Waterfront next week.

The competition kicks off on June 15 – the first day California will officially be fully reopened after more than a year of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“We’re stoked to announce that with the updated health and safety guidelines set by the CDC and the California Department of Health, we will be opening up the 2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man competition to fans,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

Attendees will be admitted for free, too. But, sadly, tickets are already sold out and they are non-transferrable.

Spectators will be required to take a COVID-19 survey on site before being allowed to enter. The questions include asking about guests’ travel prior to the event, according to event organizers. Guests will not be required to submit proof of vaccination.

The 5-day event runs from June 15-17 and June 19 and 20, with specific events each day.

