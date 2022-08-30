California lawmakers announce $25M for American River Parkway renovations

Democratic California Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty and Ken Cooley said on Tuesday they fought to get $25M for the American River Parkway to address homelessness.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County leaders praised two California lawmakers on Tuesday after they announced a pledge of $25 million toward servicing unhoused residents living along the American River Parkway.

Democratic Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Ken Cooley of Rancho Cordova said the money is aimed at sheltering Parkway unhoused residents to improve safety in the area.

Funding for this initiative stems from the California Budget Act of 2022.

The bill is eligible to be heard by the state legislature on Wednesday, and Cooley and McCarty said they have the support of the Governor's Office.

"This funding can help those living on the Parkway find shelter, and the services they need, as well as help restore the Parkway so that it can finally be recognized as one of the premier urban parks in the nation," said American River Parkway Foundation Executive Director Dianna Poggetto.

