UPDATE: 4:55 a.m.

Regional Transit will be using a bus bridge Friday morning for riders trying to take light rail at the Watt Avenue station after two trains crashed, injuring at least 27 people.

The accident happened late Thursday night after a SacRT train and a maintenance train collided near Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue. At least 13 people were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

According to SacRT, riders in the area will have to use a bus bridge between the Watt/I-80 and Marconi/Arcade stations. Passengers will exit the light rail at one station, take a bus to the next station, and board the next light rail.

It's unclear how long the bus bridge will be in effect.

ABC10 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL POST:

Multiple people were injured during a train derailment Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) said there was a collision between a passenger train and a maintenance train.

A total of 27 people were injured with 13 of them transported to two local trauma centers. One person suffered moderate injuries. The rest were treated and released on scene. No one died and no one was critically injured, according to the fire department.

The crash disrupted service between Watt/I-80 and Marconi/Arcade, according to SacRT. Bus bridges will be used between all affected light rail stations.

SacRT is investigating the incident.

