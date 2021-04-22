3 people in hospital for smoke-related injuries after Sacramento apartment fire

While the fire has since been put out, Sacramento Fire Department officials have not said what caused the flames to spread across the senior living apartments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people were saved from their balconies after a fire spread across a senior living apartment complex, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire started at the Woodhaven Senior Residences, which is the 3700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard. Medical personnel took three people to the hospital for non-life-threatening smoke-related injuries.

While firefighters have since put the fire out and held it to one apartment unit, Sacramento Fire Department officials did not say what ignited the flames.

Incident Final: Fire on the 3700 Block of Rio Linda Blvd has been extinguished and held to 1 downstairs unit. Total of 3 people transported for non-life threatening smoke related injuries. Several other people had to be rescued by firefighters off of balconies. pic.twitter.com/lIU8GyM8SO — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 22, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9