Shooting in North Sacramento leaves 3 in hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting near the 3400 block of Mabel street that left three people in the hospital.

All three are being treated at a local hospital. One man is in critical condition while the other two are considered stable. Police did not release a description of the shooter as of publication.

Sacramento police do not believe this incident is connected to other shootings in North Sacramento on Saturday.