x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Shooting in North Sacramento leaves 3 in hospital

Sacramento police said officers found a woman and two men with injuries at around 6:45 p.m. near the 3400 block of Mabel street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting near the 3400 block of Mabel street that left three people in the hospital. 

Police said officers found a woman and two men with injuries at around 6:45 p.m.

All three are being treated at a local hospital. One man is in critical condition while the other two are considered stable. Police did not release a description of the shooter as of publication.

Sacramento police do not believe this incident is connected to other shootings in North Sacramento on Saturday.    

Related Articles

WATCH MORE: Los Gatos widow sues a Sacramento area spiritual healer after losing home