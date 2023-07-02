x
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street in Sacramento has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroners Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

There is no information on what caused the child's death.

Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday. Responders started CPR at the motel and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sacramento Police Department is still looking into the child's death. 

