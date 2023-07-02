Police investigating 3-year-old's death in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-year-old's death is under investigation in Sacramento on Tuesday.
Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old at Motel 6 on 30th Street. Responders started CPR at the motel and the child was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
There is no information on what caused the child's death. The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the child's death.
Watch more on ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9