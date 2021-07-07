Forward progress stopped for fire along American River Parkway | Update

Multiple trails in the area are closed as crews work to contain and extinguish the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update

The Sacramento Fire Department has provided an update on the fire along the American River Parkway, saying forward progress has stopped.

The tweet goes on to say two separate fires are estimated at 5 acres total, and not the originally reported 30 acres. Crews are mopping up the area now as they investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Original story

A 30-acre fire has popped up along the American River Parkway in Sacramento.

The fire, near Cal Expo, has been raised to a two-alarm level, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet.

The Sacramento County Regional Parks Department tweeted the multi-use trail near Cal Expo from mile marker 5 to mile marker 6 and the off-paved cycling trail is closed as crews battle the fire.

There is currently no traffic impact.

In 2020, data from the Sacramento Fire Department shows firefighters responded to 62 fires along the parkway, more than any other year in at least the last decade.

Capt. Chirs Harvey, Sacrament Fire's Public Information Officer, previously told ABC10 in June the fire is most likely human-caused, but "we just don’t always have the ability to investigate the fire like we would a house fire, come right down to a point of origin or a cause."

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

INCIDENT UPDATE: 2 separate fires in ARP at Mile Marker 6, now estimated at 5 acres total between both fires. Forward progress has been stopped, crews in mop up mode now. No injuries, cause under investigation. Assistance from @MetroAirOps, @WestSacFire, @SacCountyCA Park Rangers pic.twitter.com/XscLpn7GHO — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 7, 2021

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9