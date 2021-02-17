$31.7 million available for housing Sacramentans hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic

New funding announced Tuesday by Sacramento city leaders will help people on the edge of homelessness because of the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra announced Tuesday $31.7 million in funding has been secured to help people on the edge of homelessness because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guerra explained funding was coming from a combination of federal sources, the US department of treasury and the state business consumer and housing agency. He said the city is working with trusted community partners like Sacramento ACT, Sacramento FUEL network, and other community-based organizations to get that information out.

So who can people contact if they’re interested?

“The Sacramento Housing Redevelopment Agency is the first point of contact. But you can also contact the City of Sacramento at 311 or the County of Sacramento,” said Guerra.

