4 displaced after North Highlands house fire, Red Cross assists

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A family of two adults and two children escaped a home fire in North Highlands Friday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Fire crews reported to Jackson Street where they began working on a mobile home fire in the area around noon.

By 2 p.m., officials reported they deployed multiple hose lines to not only fight the mobile home fire but to protect and evacuate the residents in the home as well.

Though every person was able to escape the fire, the family dog was declared dead.

Red Cross officials are working with the now-displaced family, said Sacramento Metro Fire.