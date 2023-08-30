4 people detained after Sacramento home invasion, chase

After the sheriff's office attempted to pull a car over near Valley Hi Drive and Mack Road, a chase started.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Four people were detained early Wednesday morning after a suspected home invasion in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office located a stolen vehicle around midnight in Sacramento. After attempting to pull the car over near Valley Hi Drive and Mack Road, a chase started.

The chase lasted until the Yolo Causeway where three people left the car. One person stayed behind and was detained. Three people hid in the bushes near Chiles Road in the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area for about five hours before they were detained.

The people are suspected of being involved in a home invasion robbery, which happened in the city of Sacramento as well as stealing a vehicle Tuesday night in Sacramento County. The home invasion robbery happened in the 7900 block of Kenelworth Way, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said one of the people is a minor under 16 years old.

There were no reported injuries, according to Gandhi. The incident is under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10