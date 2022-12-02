4 Sacramento County men arrested after authorities find over 2 pounds of cocaine, $100,000 at Rio Linda home

The discovery was made following the execution of a search warrant by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office after a month-long investigation.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Four men from Sacramento County were arrested last week because authorities allege they're involved in the "supply of cocaine to El Dorado County."

According to a Facebook post by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, detectives issued a search warrant at a Rio Linda home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, following a "month-long narcotic’s investigation."

When officers arrived, two suspects attempted to run but were soon arrested. During their search of the home, officers found and seized:

Over two pounds of cocaine

Over one pound of psilocybin

Over 2,300 Xanax pills

150 Oxycodone pills

Methamphetamine

MDMA

Two loaded firearms, including one assault rifle

Over $100,000 of suspected illegal drug proceeds

Following the search, officers arrested Marco Lopez, 26, and Meloinie Wills, 20, both of Sacramento. Officers also arrested Michael Mulin, 19, and Amit Singh, 19, of Rio Linda.

Charges for the four suspects range from possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance for sale to maintaining a drug house and possession of more than $100,000 used in drug sales.

