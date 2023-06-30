3 men, woman wounded in Sacramento County shooting

The shooting happened near Florin Road and Power Inn Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were wounded in a shooting in Sacramento County, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The shooting happened near Florin Road and Power Inn Road. Around 2:20 a.m. one of the people hurt in the shooting waved down a deputy. During the investigation, the sheriff's office found three men and a woman had been shot.

All four people are at a hospital and are expected to survive, according ot the sheriff's office.

The shooting is under investigation.





Watch more on ABC10