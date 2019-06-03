SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 5:40 p.m.

The Sacramento City Council meeting is at a max capacity of 203, and still nearly 50 people are standing outside City Hall as they watch the meeting on video screens.

Many of the people attending the meeting are here regarding the Monday night protests. At least one has argued that the protest would have been entirely peaceful if Sacramento police hadn't shown up at all.

Original story:

45 speakers have lined up for public comment after a Monday night protest resulted in 84 arrests.

A protest march went through East Sacramento on Monday night after the Sacramento County District Attorney's decision to not charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

Mayor Steinberg added an extra minute to speaking time for the meeting.

Several community and religious leaders have gathered for the meeting include Les Simmons who was arrested during the Monday night protest.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said an update on the protest will be available in a few weeks as they download the the body cameras. However, he did say there was some property and damage and reports of flames.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Extended Interview: Attorney on District Attorney's decision in Stephon Clark case